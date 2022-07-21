House Passes Contraceptive Bill Post-Dobbs

By Adam Lidgett (July 21, 2022, 3:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives pushed through proposed legislation Thursday to enshrine the right to contraception into law, which Democrats have pushed for in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade and constitutional protections for abortion. The House voted 228-195 in favor of the Right To Contraception Act, or H.R. 8373, which would give Americans a statutory right to access contraceptives and prevent states from implementing any limitations or requirements that impede access to them. The bill defines contraceptives as "any device or medication used to prevent pregnancy, whether specifically used to prevent pregnancy or for other...

