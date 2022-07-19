Bar Exam Policies On Menstrual Products Still Fall Short

By Margaret Johnson, Elizabeth Cooper and Marcy Karin (July 19, 2022, 6:05 PM EDT) -- In 1972, when Title IX[1] — the landmark sex equality in education law — was enacted, women constituted approximately 4% of U.S. lawyers.[2] Fifty years later, we make up almost 40% of the profession and roughly 50% of recent law school graduates.[3] So much has changed over these five decades, but sex-based obstacles remain. It is past time for the profession to remove gender and menstruation-related barriers — including at the bar exam, a rite of passage for newly graduated law students that is required in almost every jurisdiction to be able to practice law. In 2020, a vocal social media...

