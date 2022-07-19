Sidley Expands M&A Practice With New Partner In Miami

By Clarice Silber (July 19, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Sidley Austin LLP has hired a former Morrison Foerster LLP attorney to become a partner in its global mergers and acquisitions and private equity practice. Sidley said Monday that Juan Delgado will be based in Miami and continue his work advising domestic and international corporate clients on M&A, securities offerings and financial transactions. According to the firm, Delgado also regularly represents private equity sponsors in venture and growth equity investments, and he focuses much of his practice in Latin America and on cross-border matters. Brian Fahrney, co-leader of Sidley's global M&A and private equity practice, said in a statement that the...

