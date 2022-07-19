Industry Group Urges Rethink On Pensions 'Portal' Deadline

By Martin Croucher (July 19, 2022, 1:04 PM BST) -- The government should extend the proposed 90-days notice within which pensions providers will be expected to move to an online retirement savings program to help ensure it gets an "effective rollout," a trade body for pensions advisers has said. The Society of Pension Professionals said on Monday that the Department for Work and Pensions should do everything it can to ensure that providers have enough time to prepare for the introduction of the online portals, known as dashboards, which are designed to reunite savers with lost retirement savings. But the trade body said the proposed deadline was much too short. The notice...

