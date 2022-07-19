Direct Line Dials Up Profit Warning On Claims Inflation

By Martin Croucher (July 19, 2022, 3:53 PM BST) -- Direct Line has issued a profit warning over the rising cost of paying out on claims, as the insurer moved to cancel a planned £50 million ($60 million) share buyback. The U.K.'s second-largest insurer said on Monday that a combination of factors is pushing up costs by 10%. Direct Line is the second insurer to warn about the impact of claims inflation on its bottom line after a rival, Sabre Insurance Group PLC, issued revised profit guidance last week. Penny James, chief executive of Direct Line, said the insurer issued its trading update after "a period of heightened volatility across the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS