FCA Urged To Shield Businesses From Rising Insurance Costs

By Irene Madongo (July 19, 2022, 1:55 PM BST) -- The finance watchdog and the government must devise measures to help businesses cope with the rising cost of insurance, a trade body for small and midsized companies said on Tuesday. The Federation of Small Businesses said a survey it ran on the price of insurance and the suitability of the products on offer found that premiums have risen in the past year for 60% of small businesses. The rise was at least 11% for more than half of the small businesses whose premium costs have risen, the federation found. The FSB said that the findings of its study suggest that small companies...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS