Ashurst Guides Babcock On €136M Sale Of Emergency Units

By Dawood Fakhir (July 19, 2022, 12:30 PM BST) -- British defense company Babcock International Group PLC agreed on Tuesday to sell some of its air-based emergency services businesses to an investment company, Ancala Partners, for €136.2 million ($139.6 million). Babcock said the sale to London-based Ancala will allow the group to simplify its holdings. "The agreement marks another significant step forward in our strategy to align our portfolio," David Lockwood, chief executive of Babcock, said. Babcock, which was guided on the deal by Ashurst, said that the businesses it is selling off are part of its aviation sector. They provide aerial emergency medical services, firefighting and search and rescue services...

