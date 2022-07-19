MPs Approve CMS Lawyer As New Pensions Ombudsman

By Irene Madongo (July 19, 2022, 5:05 PM BST) -- Senior MPs said on Tuesday that they have endorsed the appointment of CMS partner Dominic Harris as Britain's pensions disputes settler, saying he has the competence and personal independence for the role. Harris has been approved by Parliament's Work and Pensions Committee for the dual role of both the Pensions and the Pension Protection Fund Ombudsman. The dual role is currently held by Anthony Arter, who has held the position for the past seven years and is due to stand down at the end of the month, according to the committee. The committee held a hearing with Harris earlier this month,...

