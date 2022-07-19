Bouygues Gets EU Nod For €7B Deal As UK Raises Concerns

By Ashish Sareen (July 19, 2022, 5:13 PM BST) -- Antitrust officials voiced concerns on Tuesday that the €7.1 billion ($7.3 billion) acquisition by French industrial group Bouygues of Engie's construction subsidiary could thwart competition for a contract on a beleaguered high-speed rail project in Britain. The Competition and Markets Authority has intervened on the day that the European Commission cleared the deal, with Bouygues agreeing to sell off assets in Belgium. The CMA said on Tuesday that an investigation had revealed that competition could be hindered in the tender process for a contract to install overhead power cable in England if Bouygues SA was allowed to buy Equans, a construction and...

