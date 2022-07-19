Gov't To Cut Red Tape On Pension Scheme Investment

By Dawood Fakhir (July 19, 2022, 6:28 PM BST) -- The U.K. government on Tuesday confirmed plans to remove certain investment restrictions on big pension scheme managers, allowing them to invest in more types of assets to diversify their portfolios. The so-called master trusts, which include at least 500 employers, will benefit from the lifting of restrictions by gaining access to a wider range of investment options without exposing savers to undue risk, the government said. "I am passionate about ensuring pension schemes have the tools and investment options to deliver the best possible outcomes for pension savers across the country," said Guy Opperman, the pensions minister. "These measures remove red...

