Baker McKenzie To Retain Bulk Of Trainees Amid Talent War

By Marialuisa Taddia (July 19, 2022, 7:35 PM BST) -- Baker McKenzie said on Tuesday it expects to retain more than 90% of its trainees in the fall of 2022, the latest London law firm to reveal its numbers as the battle to attract talent heats up, with associate salaries rising to unprecedented levels. The firm's office in the British capital made offers to 15 out of 16 trainees with 14 accepting, giving Baker McKenzie a trainee retention figure of 93%. This is up from March, when the law firm's retention rate was 88%. All the trainees will be on permanent contracts. The newly qualified solicitors will be spread across the...

