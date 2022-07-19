FCA Asks Gov't For Power To Regulate Green Data, Ratings

By Alex Davidson (July 19, 2022, 8:13 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority on Tuesday asked the U.K. government for the power to recommend where it expands its area of responsibility, including green data held by firms and ratings, as well as more regulation of digital assets. Chief Executive Nikhil Rathi wrote to Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi, saying the regulator would like the power to recommend changes to activities it authorizes. "This will help to ensure that our perimeter enables us to protect consumers and markets, in a dynamic and ever-changing financial sector," Rathi said in a letter. Such a power would acknowledge that such changes are ultimately...

