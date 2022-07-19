Paul Weiss Starts Civil Rights And Racial Equity Audit Practice

By Anna Sanders (July 19, 2022, 2:29 PM EDT) -- Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP on Tuesday announced a new civil rights and racial equity audit practice led by litigation partner and former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch. The BigLaw firm billed the newly launched practice as one of the country's first legal teams dedicated to conducting racial equity and civil rights audits amid increased scrutiny around corporate diversity and inclusion efforts after the pandemic reckoning sparked by George Floyd's death in police custody. The group of former government lawyers, litigators, and environmental, social and governance experts is tasked with helping companies, boards, institutions and investment firms navigate a...

