Clifford Chance Sees Profit Per Partner Leap By 10%

By Ashish Sareen (July 19, 2022, 6:34 PM BST) -- Clifford Chance LLP reported a seventh consecutive year of record growth in its annual financial results Tuesday, with its revenues increasing by 8% to just under £2 billion ($2.37 billion), and yielding a major bump per equity partner. The Magic Circle firm's growth was particularly strong in the U.K. and Europe, which accounted for around two-thirds of the firm's revenues for the year. Clifford Chance saw its partnership profit increase by 9% to £783 million, a strong performance that yielded an increase in profit per equity partner of 10% to exceed £2 million for the first time. Charles Adams, Clifford Chance's...

