Cannabis Co. Pushes Back On Bid To Cancel Trademark

By Mike Curley (July 19, 2022, 1:48 PM EDT) -- A Michigan marijuana dispensary is urging a federal judge not to throw out its suit against a rival shop or cancel the federal trademarks it claims its rival is infringing, saying there's no evidence that the trademark is being used for illegal activity. In a brief filed Tuesday, Jars Holdings LLC slammed Hempnotize's argument that the "JARS" trademark should be canceled because it's being used to violate federal law by selling marijuana, saying it isn't supported by facts and is based on out-of-date law. Jars Holdings is alleging that Hempnotize infringed its trademark with its Glass Jar brand of marijuana products,...

