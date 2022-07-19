House Passes Marriage Equality Bill In Post-Dobbs Push

By James Arkin (July 19, 2022, 7:21 PM EDT) -- House Democrats are moving legislation this week to enshrine marriage equality and the right to contraception into law, aiming to legislatively protect rights they say are in jeopardy in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade and constitutional protections for abortion. The House on Tuesday voted 267-157 to pass a bill that would codify the right to same-sex marriage from the landmark Obergefell v. Hodges Supreme Court decision. Democrats unanimously supported the measure and 47 Republicans voted for it. The bill, the Respect for Marriage Act, would repeal the Clinton-era Defense of Marriage Act and enshrine marriage...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS