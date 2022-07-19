Senate Confirms Childs To DC Circ., Approves District Judges

By James Arkin (July 19, 2022, 4:08 PM EDT) -- The Senate on Tuesday voted in bipartisan fashion to confirm U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs to the D.C. Circuit and district court judges for Colorado and Illinois, bringing the total number of federal judge confirmations since President Joe Biden took office to 73. Judge Childs was confirmed 64-34, with 15 Republicans supporting her, which is tied for the most GOP support for any of Biden's circuit court nominees. The Senate also voted 58-36 to confirm U.S. Magistrate Judge Nina Nin-Yuen Wang to the District of Colorado, with nine Republicans supporting her confirmation. The chamber also voted 53-45 to confirm Nancy...

