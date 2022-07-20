What Ohio's New Firearm Law Means For Employers

By Emily Bushaw, Adrienne Paterson and Miranda Devereux (July 20, 2022, 2:18 PM EDT) -- Ohio's new firearm law, S.B. 215, went into effect on June 13. It permits all qualifying adults to legally carry, possess or conceal a handgun that is not a restricted firearm without a license, background check or training. According to the statute: Qualifying adult means a person who is 21 years of age or older, who is not otherwise prohibited from possessing or receiving a firearm under federal or state law, and who has satisfied certain criteria listed under specific subsections of Section 2923.125 of the Ohio Revised Code. Restricted firearm means a firearm that is a dangerous ordnance or otherwise prohibited under...

