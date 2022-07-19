Clifford Chance Adds Tech Partner From V&E

By Jack Rodgers (July 19, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Clifford Chance LLP announced Tuesday it had tapped an intellectual property expert from Vinson & Elkins LLP's office in Houston to help co-lead the firm's international technology group with a focus on data privacy compliance, cybersecurity preparedness and other issues. Devika Kornbacher joins the firm from V&E, where she spent about 16 years, joining the firm in 2006 as an associate and rising to partner in 2015, according to her LinkedIn profile. Kornbacher will co-lead the firm's tech group along with Jonathan Kewley and Paul Landless, who oversee the group from London and Singapore, respectively. Kornbacher, will split time between Clifford...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS