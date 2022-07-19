5th Circ. Urged Not To Rehear SEC In-House Courts Challenge

By Jon Hill (July 19, 2022, 9:08 PM EDT) -- A hedge fund manager who is battling the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over its use of in-house courts has urged the Fifth Circuit to leave in place a recent panel decision that held the agency's administrative proceedings against him were unconstitutional. In a brief filed Monday, George R. Jarkesy Jr. fired back at an SEC petition that seeks en banc review of the May decision, in which a three-judge Fifth Circuit panel freed him and his advisory firm Patriot28 LLC from a nearly $1 million SEC judgment. The 2-1 decision was a high-profile rebuke to the SEC's enforcement program, upholding...

