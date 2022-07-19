Fed Pitches Rule To Aid Libor Transition For Legacy Contracts

By Jon Hill (July 19, 2022, 5:16 PM EDT) -- The Federal Reserve released a proposal Tuesday that would provide default U.S. dollar Libor replacements for potentially trillions of dollars of older financial contracts still tied to the pricing benchmark, which is slated to be fully discontinued in less than a year. The Fed's proposal represents the next step in implementing federal legislation enacted earlier this year to head off potential chaos for so-called tough legacy contracts, which reference the London Interbank Offered Rate but are not equipped with ready replacements to fall back on after Libor's planned June 2023 sunset. The legislation, known as the Adjustable Interest Rate (Libor) Act, created...

