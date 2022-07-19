8th Circ. Affirms Insurer's Win In Homeowners' Coverage Suit

By Hope Patti (July 19, 2022, 5:04 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit upheld a Liberty Mutual unit's win Tuesday in a coverage dispute over property damage caused by the failure of a radiant heat system, saying the business-use exclusion in a homeowner's policy barred coverage for loss occurring to a structure used for business. A three-judge panel affirmed that Joseph and Carrie Wobig are not entitled to coverage under their policy with Safeco Insurance Co. of Illinois for damage to a pole barn, which consists of a shop and apartment, located on their residential property in Zumbrota, Minnesota. U.S. Circuit Judge Ralph R. Erickson, who authored the panel's opinion, said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS