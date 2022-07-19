US Trustee To Appeal 2nd LeClairRyan Settlement Ruling

By Andrew Strickler (July 19, 2022, 4:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. trustee for Virginia is planning another challenge to a federal judge's orders in the LeClairRyan LLC bankruptcy and a $21 million settlement with legal services provider UnitedLex, according to a Tuesday filing. In a second such notice in as many weeks, the Office of the U.S. Trustee said it would appeal a decision by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin R. Huennekens to seal the terms of the settlement struck by the defunct firm's Chapter 7 trustee and UnitedLex. The notice comes after John P. Fitzgerald, the acting regional U.S. trustee based in South Carolina, told the court that he was...

