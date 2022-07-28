Senate Advances Bill To Create FDA-USPTO Patent Task Force

By Ryan Davis (July 28, 2022, 11:45 AM EDT) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday advanced a bill that would lead to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and U.S. Food and Drug Administration working more closely on patent-related issues, with a goal of addressing high prescription drug prices. In a voice vote with no recorded opposition, the panel sent the bill, the Interagency Patent Coordination and Improvement Act, S. 4430, to the full Senate for a vote. The measure, introduced last month, would allow the agencies to create a task force "to improve communication and coordination in implementing each agency's activities related to patents." It is framed by proponents...

