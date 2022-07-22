A Look Ahead At What The German M&A Market Holds In Store

By Michael Ulmer (July 22, 2022, 2:08 PM BST) -- Now that bankers and lawyers in Frankfurt, Germany, are clearing their desks for the summer, many wonder what the M&A market will look like when they come back from the beach and switch on their laptops again. Will the COVID-19 pandemic summer wave turn into an autumn storm forcing businesses to scale back production due to widespread illness? Will there be enough gas for production, let alone heating? Will markets recover from what many are already calling out as first steps toward a major recession? And how will the overall situation influence psychology in the C-suite, one of, if not the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS