Manolo Blahnik Wins Trademark Fight Over Name In China

By Tiffany Hu (July 19, 2022, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Spanish shoemaker Manolo Blahnik has scored a victory in China's highest court over the right to use his name in the country for the first time since 1999, his company said Tuesday. The Supreme People's Court of China canceled a Chinese individual's trademark on the term "Manolo & Blahnik" for footwear based on the designer's name rights, allowing the London-based company to finally expand its brand to the Chinese luxury market, the shoemaker said in a press release. The ruling in favor of Manolo Blahnik — whose shoes were made famous by the iconic television series "Sex and the City" —...

