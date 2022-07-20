DOJ Cartel Prosecutor Joins Norton Rose Fulbright In DC

By Jack Rodgers (July 20, 2022, 12:18 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of Justice trial attorney who focused on antitrust and white collar crime enforcement has jumped to Norton Rose Fulbright's Washington, D.C., office as a partner, the firm announced Tuesday. Carsten Reichel spent 14 years at the Department of Justice as a trial attorney and most recently as an international counsel, according to his LinkedIn profile. In those roles, he enforced antitrust provisions, investigated white collar crimes and managed international foreign competition issues. Norton Rose said Reichel led some of the DOJ Antitrust Division's international cartel work in a range of industries, including pharmaceuticals, auto parts and air cargo....

