Del. Justices Reverse NVIDIA 'Hearsay' Document Ruling

By Jeff Montgomery (July 20, 2022, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Supreme Court has reversed a Chancery Court ruling that upheld stockholder document demands for a probe of alleged insider trading by top NVIDIA Corp. figures, finding that the company was unfairly denied access to witnesses and their statements before trial. The decision, released Tuesday, let stand all but one of Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick's findings in a February 2021 bench ruling that rejected NVIDIA's bid for dismissal of the document access suit. Included in the lower court decision was a conclusion that precedent allowed some use of hearsay evidence to undergird and support a "proper purpose" defense for the stockholder...

