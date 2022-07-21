Superfund Tax Is Back: Implications For Chemical Industry

By Amish Shah, Bradley Seltzer and Christina Jones (July 21, 2022, 5:43 PM EDT) -- After a 27-year hiatus, manufacturers, producers and importers of certain chemicals, and importers of certain substances are once again subject to the Superfund tax, effective July 1.[1] The Superfund tax is imposed on 42 chemicals and on substances that contain substantial amounts of those 42 chemicals. The tax funds the Hazardous Substance Response Trust Fund, which is used for cleaning up abandoned or uncontrolled hazardous waste sites. The Superfund tax is an excise tax imposed on manufacturers, producers and importers of specified chemicals — taxable chemicals — and on importers of specified taxable substances that contain taxable chemicals, or taxable substances....

