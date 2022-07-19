Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wells Fargo Had No Duty To Spot Fake Check, Judge Says

By Matthew Santoni (July 19, 2022, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania law firm that got scammed with a fake $200,000 check can't bring breach-of-contract claims against Wells Fargo Bank NA, since the bank had followed its written contracts and didn't have an implied guarantee to catch such scams, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Gerald McHugh said it was unfortunate that Perlberger Law Associates PC of Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, had been tricked into wiring money to a purported client based off a check that turned out to be fraudulent, but Wells Fargo had followed its account agreements and the wire transfer agreements, which superseded any claimed implied...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!