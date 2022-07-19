Importer Misinterprets Meaning Of Frozen Fruit, Feds Argue

By Jennifer Doherty (July 19, 2022, 7:51 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for the Biden administration have pressed a U.S. Court of International Trade judge to toss arguments from an importer of frozen fruit from Canada, saying the importer misconstrued the meaning of "fruit" in tariff classifications. In crisscrossing motions for summary judgment, the government and Nature's Touch Frozen Foods (West) Inc. have both called on Trade Judge Stephen A. Vaden to wrap up the suit that the company brought in 2020. The company has argued that its products are food preparations — crafted with consideration to the "taste effects" and mouth feel of various fruits, according to the complaint — that...

