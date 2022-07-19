Ky. Litigator Takes Over As New Prez Of Plaintiff Trial Org.

By Jack Karp (July 19, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A Louisville, Kentucky, trial lawyer has been sworn in as the new president of the American Association for Justice, according to an announcement Tuesday. Tad Thomas, who is the founder and managing partner of Thomas Law Offices, officially stepped into his new role Tuesday during the AAJ's annual convention in Seattle, Thomas told Law360 by phone shortly after being sworn in. "It's just a privilege for me to be president of an association with such a history of enforcing the constitutional rights of everyday Americans," Thomas said. Thomas has held leadership roles in mass tort and product liability litigation involving Johnson...

