A Bruen Defense For Gun Charges? Attys Say Not So Fast

Pending Criminal Weapons Possessions Charges in the NYS Unified Court System

Does Bruen Apply Retroactively?

Recent Supreme Court precedent could weigh heavily on an ongoing debate regarding whether the ruling can be applied to people already convicted or charged with gun offenses before June 23.

A doctrine established by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1989 in Teague v. Lane allowed for "watershed" decisions involving fundamental constitutional rights to be applied retroactively. But the court abandoned that doctrine last year when it ruled in Edwards v. Vannoy that its 2020 decision in Ramos v. Louisiana, which declared nonunanimous juries unconstitutional, did not apply to past convictions.



Justice Neil Gorsuch addressed the issue of retroactivity with specificity in his concurring opinion in Edwards.



"Sometimes this court leaves a door ajar and holds out the possibility that someone, someday might walk through it — though no one ever has or, in truth, ever will," he wrote. "Today, the court candidly admits what has been long apparent: Teague held out a 'false hope' and the time has come to close its door."