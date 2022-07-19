AMA President Says Doctors Facing Uncertainty Post-Dobbs

By Britain Eakin (July 19, 2022, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Doctors are concerned about facing criminal charges for providing stabilizing abortion care in emergency situations amid the murky legal landscape that has emerged since the U.S. Supreme Court erased the constitutional right to abortion, the American Medical Association's president told a House panel Tuesday. Dr. Jack Resneck said the AMA is trying to provide guidance to its members but said there is still a lot of uncertainty about when doctors can intervene in cases of ectopic pregnancies, which are never viable and can be fatal if not treated, as well as intrauterine infections and pregnancy complications like hemorrhaging and pre-eclampsia. His testimony...

