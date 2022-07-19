Buchalter Products Liability Chair Sued For Sex Harassment

By Lauren Berg (July 19, 2022, 9:48 PM EDT) -- The chair of Los Angeles-based Buchalter APC's products liability group regularly verbally abused and sexually harassed a subordinate — including repeatedly asking her to perform sex acts — while the firm's management looked the other way, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in California state court. Karen Hurdle, who was hired as a legal analyst at Buchalter in June 2016 before her title was changed to senior legal administrator products liability, is currently on medical leave from the firm. She alleges that her supervisor, shareholder Gary Wolensky, regularly gave her assignments accompanied by sexually inappropriate comments, according to the complaint against Buchalter...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS