Lewis Brisbois Opens Mississippi Office With Litigation Team

By Rachel Rippetoe (July 20, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP has opened a new office outside Jackson, Mississippi, bringing in two litigators from Baker Donelson and Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP. Cable Frost, who helped open Wilson Elser's office in Jackson, and Bradley Smith, a shareholder at Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC, have jumped to Lewis Brisbois to open a new office in Ridgeland, Mississippi, a few miles north of Jackson, the firm announced Tuesday. Frost will be the managing partner. "This is an opportunity to take Lewis Brisbois' footprint, which is stellar in the marketplace, and grow it in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS