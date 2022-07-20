FDA Seeks Outside Help On Food And Tobacco Programs

By Emily Field (July 20, 2022, 5:10 PM EDT) -- The commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday announced that it is engaging in an external review of its food and tobacco programs after months of criticism over the handling of its electronic cigarette reviews and the infant formula shortage. The FDA's head, Dr. Robert Califf, said that the agency is retaining the Reagan-Udall Foundation, a nonprofit organization created by Congress to aid the FDA's mission to assess the important food and tobacco offices, in addition to the Office of Regulatory Affairs. "Since my return, the agency has taken many significant actions that benefit the public health," Califf, who...

