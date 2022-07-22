How The FTC Is Imposing Monetary Remedies Post-AMG

By Andrew Stivers (July 22, 2022, 5:35 PM EDT) -- It has been over a year since the U.S. Supreme Court, in AMG Capital Management LLC v. Federal Trade Commission, ruled against the FTC's long-standing use of Section 13(b) of the Federal Trade Commission Act as authority to collect equitable monetary remedies.[1] Even before the decision came down, commissioners had advocated[2] for broad authority to impose such remedies, or more punitive civil penalties, in its cases. They argued that a loss of that authority prevents the commission from deterring wrongdoing by confiscating — at least — ill-gotten gains or from redressing consumer injury by taking money to return to consumers. If that was the case, we might...

