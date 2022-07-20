Famed NY Atty Shargel Remembered For Intellect, Mentorship

By Cara Salvatore (July 20, 2022, 6:20 PM EDT) -- After the death of New York criminal defense icon Gerald Shargel this weekend, one of his longtime partners spoke with Law360 about high-profile cases like that of disgraced attorney Marc Dreier, Shargel's broad intellectual zeal, and his tender spot for up-and-coming lawyers. Shargel made his name in the 1980s representing mobsters, including John Gotti. But as the years passed, those high-profile experiences came to look more and more like just humble beginnings compared to what came after, according to Ross Kramer. Kramer came into Shargel's office in 2006 after a federal clerkship, and they moved together in 2013 to Winston &...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS