Ex-Ropes & Gray Atty Loses Bar Exam Disability Bias Suit

By Dave Simpson (July 19, 2022, 9:46 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge dismissed a disability bias suit from a fired Ropes & Gray LLP attorney who sued the state agency that administers the bar exam after failing the test, ruling Tuesday that the agency is subject to sovereign immunity as an arm of the Empire State's government. U.S. District Judge Raymond J. Dearie dismissed with prejudice the suit from the Harvard Law School graduate identified in court papers by the initials T.W., who claims test administrators with the New York State Board of Law Examiners failed to accommodate her disability stemming from a brain injury and anxiety. The...

