Atty's 'See You Next Tuesday' Remark Prompts Bar Referral

By Dorothy Atkins (July 20, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A California judge said he plans to refer a personal injury attorney to the Golden State bar for disciplinary proceedings for intentionally referring to opposing counsel using a "serious covert insult" directed toward women by telling them "see you next Tuesday" after the judge ruled against his clients. In a two-page, July 13 minute order, San Diego County Superior Court Judge Eddie C. Sturgeon said he will refer Timothy Allen Scott of McKenzie Scott PC for derogatory comments he made to opposing counsel Kimberly Oberrecht of Horton Oberrecht & Kirkpatrick LLP and Traci S. Lagasse of Lagasse Branch Bell & Kinkead...

