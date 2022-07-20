UK Watchdog Records 'Some Improvement' In Audit Quality

By Alex Davidson (July 20, 2022, 5:57 PM BST) -- Inspections of the audit quality of the top accounting firms broadly showed a modest improvement this year, with only BDO and Mazars having "unacceptable" results, the U.K.'s accounting regulator reported Wednesday. Audits by the largest firms were good or needed just limited improvements in 75% of cases inspected over the year to March 31, 2022, against 71% in the same period to March 31, 2021, said the Financial Reporting Council. But the watchdog noted that the accountancy firms need to improve the way they achieve consistent quality. The FRC inspected audits that took place between June 2020 and April 2021 at BDO,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS