Lawmakers Accuse FCA Of Failing British Steel Pensioners

By Martin Croucher (July 21, 2022, 12:02 AM BST) -- The finance watchdog failed to protect steelworkers from being exploited by unscrupulous advisers and has been too slow in introducing a compensation scheme for those who lost their life savings as a result, an influential parliamentary committee said Thursday. The Public Accounts Committee says in a damning report that the Financial Conduct Authority must learn lessons from its many failures over the British Steel Pension Scheme transfer scandal. Some 7,700 members of the retirement scheme were advised between 2016 and 2018 to transfer approximately £2.8 billion ($3.4 billion at today's prices) of their savings out of the plan and into high-risk...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS