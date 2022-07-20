Royal Mail Considers Splitting Into 2 Separate Companies

By Najiyya Budaly (July 20, 2022, 1:56 PM BST) -- Royal Mail said on Wednesday that it could split its mail delivery services from its lucrative logistics brand to form two separate companies after the delivery unit posted a £92 million ($110 million) operating loss. Royal Mail PLC, which is listed on London's FTSE 250 index, said in a trading update that it may spin off the British delivery business, Royal Mail Group Ltd., from its GLS international logistics company if "significant operational change within Royal Mail [Group Ltd.] in the U.K. is not achieved." The group put forward the proposal as it disclosed that the letters and parcels unit had...

