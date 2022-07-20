UK Financial Services Bill Will Replace EU Laws, Gov't Says

By Martin Croucher (July 20, 2022, 3:17 PM BST) -- The U.K. government's Financial Services and Markets Bill will repeal "hundreds" of laws left over from the European Union as Britain works to make its marketplace more competitive outside the EU, according to the country's finance minister. Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi late Tuesday called the bill "a landmark piece of legislation" that would put the British government and regulators back in control of the London financial center. Zahawi said the legislation would bolster capital markets, freeing up cash from the insurance sector by replacing the stiff capital requirements of the EU's Solvency II legislation. It also will give watchdogs...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS