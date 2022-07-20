UK Extends Lending Scheme For Firms, Post-Pandemic

By Irene Madongo (July 20, 2022, 6:27 PM BST) -- Britain on Wednesday said it will extend by two years the duration of a £4.5 billion ($5.4 billion) state-backed loans program originally created for small firms hit by COVID-19, as businesses grapple with cost pressures. The Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy said the principle behind the Recovery Loan Scheme, launched in April 2021, will remain unchanged in that 70% of bank loans will be underwritten by the government at the individual borrower level, in return for a lender fee. But it added that banks may now require a personal guarantee from the borrower, as it noted that the country...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS