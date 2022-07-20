PTAB Axes Hypertension Drug IP Involved In Generic Fight

By Britain Eakin (July 20, 2022, 6:21 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated a United Therapeutics Corp. patent on Tyvaso, its inhalable treatment for pulmonary hypertension, giving a boost to efforts by challenger Liquidia Technologies Inc. to obtain federal approval for a generic version of the drug. In a final decision handed down Tuesday, the PTAB held that all eight claims in U.S. Patent No. 10,716,793 on a way to administer treprostinil, Tyvaso's key ingredient, are invalid as obvious. The ruling comes amid a validity fight playing out between the parties in Delaware federal court over the '793 patent, along with U.S. Patent No. 9,593,066, which United...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS