3 Firms To Rep DocuSign Investors In Consolidated Suit

By Emilie Ruscoe (July 20, 2022, 2:44 PM EDT) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Rowley Law PLLC and Moore Kuehn PLLC will work together to represent investors in digital signature service DocuSign Inc. in a newly consolidated derivative action against the company's executives alleging they misled the public about DocuSign's post-pandemic growth prospects. In a Tuesday order affirming the terms of an earlier stipulation between parties to the actions, U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick consolidated a pair of derivative suits against DocuSign filed in May by investors Benjamin Lapin and Peter Votto, noting that the parties agreed the actions should be consolidated because of their overlapping allegations. Judge Orrick...

