Pa. Justices Reverse Course On Atty Fee Deadline Appeal

By Hayley Fowler (July 20, 2022, 1:45 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania pulled an about-face Tuesday and dismissed an appeal challenging a 30-day deadline for seeking attorney fees, casting aside more than a year's worth of briefing after the court previously agreed to hear the case. In a one-page order, justices dismissed physician Michael F. Szwerc's appeal as having been "improvidently granted." Pennsylvania's top court had announced in February 2021 that it would hear the appeal, which hinged on whether Szwerc should have filed a request for attorney fees within 30 days of winning his lawsuit for alleged wage violations against the Lehigh Valley Health Network. Black's Law...

