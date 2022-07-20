Crypto Miner, SPAC Cancel Plans For $294M Merger

By Tom Zanki (July 20, 2022, 3:25 PM EDT) -- In the latest canceled SPAC merger, cryptocurrency miner VCV Digital Technology and special purpose acquisition company Fortune Rise Acquisition Corp. have scrapped tie-up plans that would have taken VCV public valued at about $294 million, according to a regulatory filing Wednesday. Fortune Rise told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that both parties mutually terminated their agreement Tuesday. The disclosure did not indicate a reason for the cancellation. Many mergers involving SPACs have failed in recent months as the market for these alternative funding vehicles has dried up. Another SPAC, Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp., said Tuesday that it and industrial products...

